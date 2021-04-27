Police testimony, ballistics evidence key in trial of man charged in nightclub shooting, attorneys say

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors aim to prove this week a Hammond man shot another man dead outside a Gary nightclub in September and attempted to kill a Gary police officer when the officer ordered the defendant to stop shooting.
An attorney for Fredrick Craft Jr. said the evidence presented at this week's trial would show his client didn't have a gun when he was taken into custody and asked a Lake Criminal Court jury to find his client not guilty of murder and attempted murder charges.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said Craft likely handed a gun off to someone, who locked it away in Craft's car near the scene.
Craft went to the Loft nightclub in the 700 block of Broadway in Gary the night of Sept. 26 wearing a bulletproof vest, a facemask and hoodie adorned with his company's name: "Dads of Glizzies," the prosecutor said. "Glizzy" is a slang term for a Glock gun.
Craft and his friends also brought a double drum Glock that could fire more than 100 rounds, an AK-style pistol and "enough ammunition to wage war in the parking lot that night," Arnold said.
Gruenhagen told the jurors they would hear the chaotic scene outside the nightclub was "the shootout at the OK Corral" and that guns were found in a car connected to Craft.
However, Craft was unarmed when he was taken into custody after collapsing on the ground bleeding, because police shot him four times, the defense attorney said.
"You can't shoot somebody if you don't have a gun," he said.
Craft would not have had time to hand off a gun, he said.
Gary police Detective Martin Garza is expected to testify he heard gunfire while parked outside the nightclub, which is routine at closing time on weekends, and ran toward it.
Arnold said Garza saw Craft fire a handgun multiple times early Sept. 27 into a crowd and a man — later identified as Kevin Blackmon, 28, of Gary — fall to the ground as Craft continued firing shots.
Garza yelled at Craft, "Police! Drop your weapon!" multiple times, and Craft turned and fired multiple shots at him, the prosecutor said.
Gruenhagen said the evidence would show Craft ducked behind a vehicle for four to five seconds before emerging without a gun, collapsing on the ground and asking Officer Tyler Knotts — who witnessed the shootout from a different angle — for help.
Neither Garza nor Knotts noted in their reports that no gun was found on Craft when he was arrested, Gruenhagen said.
Arnold said the double drum Glock was found hidden under a "Dads of Glizzies" sweatshirt in Craft's car, which was locked.
"Someone took his gun and placed it back in his car," she said.
Crime scene detectives collected 86 spent shell casings in the parking area that had been fired with the gun found in Craft's car, she said.
In total, 111 spent shell casings and live ammunition were found in the parking area near the club, Gruenhagen said.
Judge Diane Boswell is presiding over Craft's trial this week.