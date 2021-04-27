Police testimony, ballistics evidence key in trial of man charged in nightclub shooting, attorneys say

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors aim to prove this week a Hammond man shot another man dead outside a Gary nightclub in September and attempted to kill a Gary police officer when the officer ordered the defendant to stop shooting.

An attorney for Fredrick Craft Jr. said the evidence presented at this week's trial would show his client didn't have a gun when he was taken into custody and asked a Lake Criminal Court jury to find his client not guilty of murder and attempted murder charges.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said Craft likely handed a gun off to someone, who locked it away in Craft's car near the scene.

Craft went to the Loft nightclub in the 700 block of Broadway in Gary the night of Sept. 26 wearing a bulletproof vest, a facemask and hoodie adorned with his company's name: "Dads of Glizzies," the prosecutor said. "Glizzy" is a slang term for a Glock gun.

Craft and his friends also brought a double drum Glock that could fire more than 100 rounds, an AK-style pistol and "enough ammunition to wage war in the parking lot that night," Arnold said.

Gruenhagen told the jurors they would hear the chaotic scene outside the nightclub was "the shootout at the OK Corral" and that guns were found in a car connected to Craft.