Police throughout Lake County issue nearly 1,000 tickets in February

Last month, the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership (LCTSP) conducted high visibility enforcement patrols, focusing on impaired driving and seat belt use.

In February, police throughout Lake County wrote 994 tickets and issued warnings, said Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo, coordinator of the partnership.

Officers spent 434 hours conducting 95 overtime patrols, Russo said in a news release.

Ten driving-under-the-influence arrests were made and 125 seat belt and child restraint violations were written, the release states.

"The LCTSP continues to promote always using a safety belt when operating a motor vehicle," Russo said in the release. "If you plan on consuming alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; designate a driver, call a taxi or use a ride sharing service."

