Police ticket church leaders after they refuse to disperse Sunday service of more than 30 people

HAMMOND -- Police ticketed a church and its elders Sunday for refusing to disperse their congregation to comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb's "shelter in place" order, Mayor Thomas McDermott said.

More than 30 parishoners were inside The Church of Christ, which occupies a small building at 169th and Leland streets in Hammond, and more were pulling up in the parking lot when officers arrived about 9:50 a.m., he said.

Some of the worshipers wore masks, but others did not, McDermott said.

Two Hammond officers told the church elders of the governor's order, but the elders refused to disperse the congregation and said the service was "essential," McDermott said.

The officers asked for the elders' identifications cards and added their information to a citation for violating the governor's shelter in place order, he said.

More people continued to walk into the church as officers left, he said.

In a Facebook post, McDermott said he wanted to show what police across the country are dealing with, "even from people (like church pastors) who should know better than to allow large congregations like this."