GARY — Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this weekend to crackdown on impaired driving.
People are encouraged to plan ahead by using a ride share service or having a designated driver in place.
"Over 10,000 people are killed nationwide every year due to impaired driving. Don’t allow yourself or someone you love to become a statistic," Lt. Dawn Westerfield said in a news release Thursday. "Sober driving is the only safe driving!"
Drivers who are waved into the checkpoint should expect minimal delays and are asked to have their license and vehicle registration in hand.