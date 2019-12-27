EAST CHICAGO — Police say they plan to execute a search warrant Friday as they ramp up their investigation into Thursday's shooting of a 19-year-old Hammond man.
East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said he expects the search warrant on the victim's vehicle to yield guns, high capacity magazines and shell casings from inside the vehicle.
Officers found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds in a car Thursday afternoon after several shots were heard in an East Chicago neighborhood.
The gunshots were heard around 1:35 p.m. west of Main Street, according to Rivera.
Shots were also fired in the 3900 block of East 139th Street in East Chicago, according to the police department’s ShotSpotter technology.
As officers arrived in the area, a witness waved them down.
The witness told police a silver vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting drove away from the area toward Euclid Avenue, Rivera said.
As the officer passed on the witness’s information to other police, another officer saw the described vehicle speeding toward the direction of St. Catherine’s Hospital.
As the vehicle stopped in front of the emergency room, officers pulled up and found a gunshot victim suffering from wounds on his thigh and knee, Rivera said.
The victim was identified as a 19-year-old man from Hammond, and the other two people in the vehicle were a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old male, both from East Chicago.
Police questioned the two East Chicago residents and the victim’s vehicle was impounded after officers allegedly found two handguns and multiple shell casings in the vehicle, Rivera said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and more information will be released by police at a later time.