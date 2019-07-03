{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

Police agencies throughout Lake and Porter counties plan to increase patrols Thursday in order to watch for impaired, reckless and distracted driving during Fourth of July celebrations.

"Last year during the three day holiday period, 1,623 crashes occurred throughout Indiana resulting in 396 injuries and six fatalities," an Indiana State Police news release noted. "Driving comes with important responsibilities to yourself, your passengers and other motorists."

People are encouraged to find alternative ways home if drinking alcohol, such as using a designated driver, calling a taxi or using another transportation service. Drivers are also urged to put down their cell phones and to make sure all passengers, including themselves, are wearing a seat belt.

Police also urge people to report anyone suspected of  impaired driving. Signs include braking erratically, making wide turns, swerving and responding slowly to traffic signals.

Where to go in the Region to watch fireworks shows and celebrate the Fourth of July

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.