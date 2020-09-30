 Skip to main content
date 2020-09-30

Police to increase patrols for homecoming season
Police to increase patrols for homecoming season

Police to increase patrols for homecoming season

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced more officers will be out during this upcoming homecoming season. 

LAPORTE COUNTY — As homecoming season approaches and high schools in LaPorte County gear up for festivities, police planning for increased patrols targeting reckless driving and drinking. 

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced more officers will be out during this upcoming period, in which police will maintain a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking. 

"Traditionally, class rivalries and competitions occur during these weeks and at times have carried over in the form of incidents of underage drinking, reckless driving and criminal behavior, such as vandalism," the police department wrote in an announcement. "The LCSO reminds parents and students to discuss these activities to avoid dangerous and illegal behavior."

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office urged parents to know where students will be during this time, keep in contact with their children and ensure they have safe transportation. 

"Deputies will also seek out and criminally charge those who provide drugs or alcohol to minors," police said. "The overall goal of the LCSO is to keep students safe and to encourage them to create memories, not tragedies."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

