Police to increase patrols for homecoming season

LAPORTE COUNTY — As homecoming season approaches and high schools in LaPorte County gear up for festivities, police planning for increased patrols targeting reckless driving and drinking.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced more officers will be out during this upcoming period, in which police will maintain a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking.

"Traditionally, class rivalries and competitions occur during these weeks and at times have carried over in the form of incidents of underage drinking, reckless driving and criminal behavior, such as vandalism," the police department wrote in an announcement. "The LCSO reminds parents and students to discuss these activities to avoid dangerous and illegal behavior."

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office urged parents to know where students will be during this time, keep in contact with their children and ensure they have safe transportation.