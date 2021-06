Police to pedal through Portage in enhanced patrols; gifted with second enhanced bicycle

PORTAGE — Portage police will be cruising on two wheels this summer with enhanced bicycle patrols.

On Thursday the Portage Police Department acquired its second enhanced bicycle after a civilian's donation. James Waggoner gifted the department with a fully outfitted Recon Power Bikes Ranger electric-powered bicycle.

"Although Mr. Waggoner is not a Portage resident, he said that he feels a strong connection to the community where he served as a teacher with the Portage Township Schools until his retirement," the Portage police Department said.

With two enhanced bicycles, Portage officers will expand bicycle patrols this summer from just recreational trails in Portage to the city's downtown area. Officers will also be peddling in certain neighborhoods that have higher incidences of police responses.

"We thank Mr. Waggoner for this donation," police said. "Not only will it help us respond to areas where a traditional patrol car cannot go but it also helps the officers be more approachable and in greater contact with the citizens they serve."

