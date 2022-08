Police to take DNA, hair samples from man accused of witness tampering

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a man Friday to allow police to collect DNA and hair samples from him as part of their investigation into allegations he, his mother and brother abducted and shot a woman in 2019 in an attempt to find and silence her relative.

Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he felt like police were harassing him.

Johnson asked the judge to ensure his DNA sample goes only to a lab and "never gets into the hands" of Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda and police.

"That's what the order will say," Vasquez said. "As far as I'm concerned, it's going to the lab. Settle down."

Rooda wrote in court filings the samples were needed for comparison with evidence collected from the shooting scene and the woman's clothes. The state previously took a sample of Johnson's DNA, but more DNA material as needed to complete additional testing, he said.

Police were prepared to take the samples Friday, Rooda said.

Johnson initially was charged in Lake Criminal Court in April 2019 in connection with allegations he shot a woman in Gary and left her for dead after she refused to tell him, his brother and his mother where to find her relative.

Prosecutors said Johnson and his family were trying to find and silence the relative, who was slated to testify against Johnson about his involvement in a 2017 shooting in Gary.

The U.S. attorney's office took over prosecution of the 2019 cases against Jarod Johnson; his brother Jaron D. Johnson, 24; and his mother, Patricia Carrington, 49.

Jaron Johnson and Carrington each pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Carrington received 17.5-year sentence, and Jaron Johnson received the same sentence.

However, a federal jury acquitted Jarod Johnson of kidnapping. A Lake Criminal Court jury later found him not guilty in the 2017 shooting.

Lake County prosecutors subsequently refiled charges against him, but they did not include a kidnapping count. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of battery and intimidation.

Vasquez dismissed the case in July 2021 after finding Indiana's double jeopardy statute barred further prosecution because the state and federal cases were based on the same conduct and circumstances.

The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed Vasquez's decision, concluding the state could prosecute Johnson because alleged acts outlined in its latest case were not the same as the alleged acts linked to the federal kidnapping charge.

The Lake County public defender's office asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review the Appeals Court decision, but the high court declined transfer.

Johnson's trial is currently set for the week of Oct. 24.