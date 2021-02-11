 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police warn against scammers claiming to be Amazon representatives
urgent
Crown Point

Police warn against scammers claiming to be Amazon representatives

{{featured_button_text}}
Cell phone stock
Jenny Kane, file, AP

HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department announced that they have been contacted about a scam that has targeted multiple residents in the past week.

Police said two people have reported they have been contacted by scammers pretending to be Amazon representatives. The callers, who reportedly have Middle Eastern accents, have claimed a mistake was made in a sales transaction and in order to rectify it, they must get access to the residents' computers.

Once the victims provided the scammers with remote access to the computers, the scammers give varying instructions.

In one case, the resident was told to do a wire transfer at a local bank to send thousands of dollars to someone in another country. In another instance, the scammer wanted the victim to go to a store and buy large amounts of gift cards and provide the security codes.

Police warned residents to not provide personal information to those claiming to be Amazon representatives or employees from a similar business. Individuals can directly contact the business's established number from previous bills and statements to determine if the call is legitimate.

Those who believe they have been contacted by scammers should call police to report the incident.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts