Police warn against scammers claiming to be Amazon representatives

HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department announced that they have been contacted about a scam that has targeted multiple residents in the past week.

Police said two people have reported they have been contacted by scammers pretending to be Amazon representatives. The callers, who reportedly have Middle Eastern accents, have claimed a mistake was made in a sales transaction and in order to rectify it, they must get access to the residents' computers.

Once the victims provided the scammers with remote access to the computers, the scammers give varying instructions.

In one case, the resident was told to do a wire transfer at a local bank to send thousands of dollars to someone in another country. In another instance, the scammer wanted the victim to go to a store and buy large amounts of gift cards and provide the security codes.

Police warned residents to not provide personal information to those claiming to be Amazon representatives or employees from a similar business. Individuals can directly contact the business's established number from previous bills and statements to determine if the call is legitimate.