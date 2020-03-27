Police warn of heightened child exploitation risk, scams during COVID-19 crisis

VALPARAISO — With scams on the rise across the U.S. targeting the vulnerable, local law enforcement officials are warning the public of scammers preying on victims' fears during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some coronavirus scammers are promising a cure or special disinfectant techniques in an attempt to swindle victims out of money or identifying information, according to the Valparaiso Police Department.

The department said people are also creating fake charities or false collections for nonprofits and organizations that are legitimately working to aid others.

"These attempts to defraud our citizens can come in face-to-face encounters, or via the internet, phone, and the U.S. mail. The intent can be to solicit funds or collect valuable personal data that can used later," Valparaiso police said.

To combat these attempts, Valparaiso police ask that people "use common sense first," and remember that "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

There is no known COVID-19 cure, including one that could be sent to a person's home or purchased over the internet.

Most companies have not changed methods in collecting debts or receiving funds for charitable contributions, police said.