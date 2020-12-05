Police warn of local Scrooges snipping Christmas lights

HIGHLAND — Watch your doorsteps and keep an eye on the Christmas lights, Region police cautioned.

Highland police have recently had a few reports of damage to outside lights and holiday lawn displays in town, with some victims reporting their lights were cut by unknown suspects. If residents spot anyone tampering with someone’s Christmas décor, they should call 911 immediately and an officer will respond.

An officer responding to one of the locations observed the lights were clearly cut by someone, while animals like squirrels show evidence of gnaw marks when wildlife is the culprit.

“Let’s do our best to look out for each other and for each other’s property,” Highland police said in an announcement. “Everyone working together can make sure a ‘Scrooge’ doesn’t ruin the enjoyment of Christmas for someone else who took the time and money to put up a nice Christmas display on their property for everyone to enjoy.”

Another criminal act that arises during the holidays comes in the form of missing packages on porches and thefts in shopping hubs. Highland police have added extra patrols in neighborhoods and business areas to curb theft.