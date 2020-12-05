 Skip to main content
Police warn of local Scrooges snipping Christmas lights
Highland police are patrolling for holiday vandals and package thieves. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HIGHLAND — Watch your doorsteps and keep an eye on the Christmas lights, Region police cautioned.

Highland police have recently had a few reports of damage to outside lights and holiday lawn displays in town, with some victims reporting their lights were cut by unknown suspects. If residents spot anyone tampering with someone’s Christmas décor, they should call 911 immediately and an officer will respond.

An officer responding to one of the locations observed the lights were clearly cut by someone, while animals like squirrels show evidence of gnaw marks when wildlife is the culprit.

“Let’s do our best to look out for each other and for each other’s property,” Highland police said in an announcement. “Everyone working together can make sure a ‘Scrooge’ doesn’t ruin the enjoyment of Christmas for someone else who took the time and money to put up a nice Christmas display on their property for everyone to enjoy.”

Another criminal act that arises during the holidays comes in the form of missing packages on porches and thefts in shopping hubs. Highland police have added extra patrols in neighborhoods and business areas to curb theft.

When ordering packages, residents should arrange to have items sent to their places of work or have a neighbor be on the lookout to guard against porch pirates. Police encouraged individuals to be on the lookout and report suspicious activity.

For those leaving town, Highland police can be reached at 219-838-3184 to place a residence on a vacation checklist for patrolling officers.

In addition, Schererville police said they have received multiple reports of gift cards scams in the recent weeks. In these schemes, residents have been contacted by someone requesting payment via gift cards.

Police said gift cards cannot be used to pay legal fees, bail or taxes and residents should never give out personal information to strangers.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

