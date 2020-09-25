Police warn of reported scam targeting Xfinity customers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Police are advising the public to be wary of a possible scam that seeks to solicit money from Xfinity customers in the Portage area.

A resident reported Wednesday that a suspected scammer claiming to be with the company contacted them and said there was a service issue in the resident's ZIP code, according to Portage police.

The resident told police the suspect offered to remotely help download software, which would resolve the issue and reduce their monthly bill for up to two years, police said.

The suspect then asked for $270 upfront, and when the resident asked further questions, the suspect hung up, according to police.

Phone numbers possibly associated with the scam include 219-752-0343 and 747-877-3901, police said.

Officials notified Xfinity of the report, and the company urged the public to not fall for calls of this nature.

Anyone who wishes to report a suspected phone fraud may contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit ftc.gov. Complaints also may be filed with the Federal Communications Commission at www.fcc.gov/complaints.