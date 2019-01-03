HAMMOND — A woman who reportedly “mule kicked” a police officer after her 2016 arrest for public intoxication is now suing the city and its police department, claiming the officer’s own excessive force put her into a coma.
The Hammond Police Department and its officers denied the allegations in court filings Wednesday.
Deborah Jean Kudla, 59, of Hammond, is claiming in court records Hammond Police Officer Gregory McGing forcibly pushed her into the concrete wall and floor at the jail, causing her to strike her head.
The complaint further alleges jail staff and other officers on scene “failed to intervene into the vicious attack and failed to provide any medical assistance” until the Hammond Fire Department responded to the jail.
Kudla says she was put into a coma and hospitalized and that the bodily injuries will “likely affect (her) throughout the remainder of her life.”
Court records paint a vastly different picture of the account, and further details Kudla’s run-in with police.
Kudla allegedly smelled of alcohol, had watery, bloodshot eyes and was “extremely insulting and uncooperative” the night of Nov. 9, 2016 when police arrived outside her apartment in the 1400 block of Calumet Avenue, according to a Lake Criminal Court probable cause affidavit.
Hammond Officers Cpl. Denise Szany arrived to find Kudla yelling obscenities at several women in the parking lot and complaining that someone took her parking space, according to documents. At the time, Kudla had parked her car so that it blocked several vehicles from being able to leave their spaces.
On the way to jail for ignoring commands to quiet down outside the complex, Kudla reportedly threatened Szany, saying she would “put a bullet” in her if she ever saw her in court.
Records state McGing was standing behind Kudla as he and others were trying to place her in a jail cell when Kudla allegedly “again became irate and ‘mule kicked’ him in the upper thigh/groin area.”
Kudla twice fell, struck her head, and was hospitalized during the incident, the affidavit states. At the scene, before police’s arrival, a witness said they observed Kudla fall and strike the back of her head.
At the jail, officers observed her fail forward and strike her forward on the wall and floor.
The suit contends McGing forcibly drove a handcuffed Kudla head-first into the concrete, and several observers at the jail failed to intervene and instead watched her on the ground in an unconscious state.
Kudla's Lake County criminal court case is ongoing. She faces two felony counts of intimidation and one count of battery of a police officer. She also faces misdemeanor charges for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg and Tony Overholt, the attorney representing Hammond in the federal case, said the Police Department could not comment on any pending litigation.
In addition to the two officers involved, the suit lists Chief John Doughty, several high ranking officers and jail personnel, and the city of Hammond as defendants.
The suit seeks an undisclosed amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
