HOBART — Police are seeking information about two women suspected of stealing $70 in steaks from a grocery store by concealing them in their handbags.
The woman are accused of stealing the steaks about 10 a.m. Aug. 29 from the Strack & Van Til in the 7700 block of East 37th Avenue in Hobart, police said.
The woman each went to the meat department separately and selected two steaks each, police said. They concealed the meat in their handbags after walking down separate aisles and left the store without paying.
The women left the store in a dark-colored GMC SUV, police said.
Anyone with information about the women's identities is asked to contact Lt. James Gonzales at jgonzales@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4405.