GARY — A Gary woman charged Tuesday on allegations she attempted to run over a police officer during a traffic stop could face additional charges related to a later pursuit that ended when her car got stuck near railroad tracks, officials said.
Angelique N. Demuth, 39, of Gary, was arrested Monday after attempting to run from police after her car got stuck in gravel along a Cline Avenue service road in East Chicago, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Police found a suspected crack cocaine pipe in her car during a subsequent search.
Demuth is accused of leading police on three pursuits, the first of which began in New Chicago when an officer attempted to stop her for expired license plates, New Chicago Police Chief James Richardson said.
Demuth was charged Tuesday with felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement in the New Chicago case.
Gary police plan to meet with Lake County prosecutors Friday to seek additional charges, including felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic citations, Hamady said.
Demuth initially refused to stop for a New Chicago officer, but was boxed in by traffic near Interstate 65 and Ridge Road, Richardson said.
Her car door was open, and the officer was attempting to order her out of the car, when traffic cleared and she sped off, Richardson said.
Demuth's car bumped the officer, but he was able to get out of the way and was not injured, Richardson said.
New Chicago police called off the pursuit after Demuth entered I-65 because she was driving erratically, he said.
Indiana State Police later spotted the vehicle in Gary, after dispatchers broadcast its description, Hamady said. A pursuit ensued, but state police called it off when Demuth entered the Indiana Toll Road at 15th Avenue.
Gary police began checking the area, and an officer noticed the Mitsubishi crossing north from Fifth Avenue to Fourth Avenue on Virginia Street, Hamady said. The officer confirmed the car's license plate matched the car involved in the previous pursuits and attempted to stop the driver.
Demuth sped off westbound on Fourth Avenue, and Gary police notified East Chicago police as the chase headed into their city, Hamady said.
Officers blocked off the roundabout near Cline Avenue, so Demuth drove south on a service road. The car became stuck in gravel after she attempted to drive around a train, police said.
Demuth tried to run, but was arrested, Hamady said.
Demuth's passenger, a 41-year-old Gary man, remained with the car. He was detained but later released, Hamady said.
The suspected crack pipe was the only item found during a search of the car, he said.
