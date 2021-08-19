 Skip to main content
Police working fatal crash along U.S. 20 in Porter
Police working fatal crash along U.S. 20 in Porter

Fatal Porter crash site

Police and other emergency officials work site of Thursday morning fatal crash at U.S. 20 and Worthington Road in Porter.

 Provided

PORTER — Police are working a fatal crash that occurred about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at U.S. 20 and Worthington Road.

Preliminary details indicate a westbound vehicle in a turn lane was passing traffic stopped for a red light when it collided with a semitruck turning north onto Worthington Road, Porter Police media spokesman John Lane said.

No further details were immediately available.

All lanes of westbound U.S. 20 are closed west of Ind. 49 due to the crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes, INDOT said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

