This photo, provided by the Highland Police Department, shows a suspect captured on a Ring Doorbell and Security Camera system in Munster. The suspect is believed to be responsible for thefts in both Munster and Highland, police said.
A screenshot of a Ring video showing two men stealing packages from porches in Munster.
Police said multiple packages were recovered during the investigation, but were no longer in the original shipping box or had the correct mailing label. Anyone whose porch was stolen from is asked to call Highland detectives at 219-838-3184 to recover stolen property.
"With the help of the community, the identities of these two subjects were provided to our detectives," Highland police said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. "We thank everyone for their help in this matter!"
