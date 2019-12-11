{{featured_button_text}}

Criminal charges are pending against two men allegedly responsible for a string of thefts in the Highland and Munster area.

The men were accused of stealing packages from several porches, including one from a home in 800 the block of St. James Place in Highland on Dec. 4.

Police said a theft in Munster was captured on a Ring Doorbell and Security Camera, providing footage that quickly helped identify the pair.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police said multiple packages were recovered during the investigation, but were no longer in the original shipping box or had the correct mailing label. Anyone whose porch was stolen from is asked to call Highland detectives at 219-838-3184 to recover stolen property.

"With the help of the community, the identities of these two subjects were provided to our detectives," Highland police said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. "We thank everyone for their help in this matter!"

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.