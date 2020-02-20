Porn, incest posts linked to council president on Twitter; councilman claims he was hacked

LOWELL — A public Twitter account associated with Town Council President William Farrellbegg shows the account holder liking and interacting with pornographic content and accounts that feature sexual violence and incest fantasies.

Initially contacted Thursday morning, Farrellbegg, a Democrat, confirmed his Twitter name was @TheKilt123, but he denied use of the account to find or like sexual images.

Farrellbegg said he recalled posting critical replies to President Donald Trump from that account. However, in the same phone call, he later suggested that account was hacked.

"Someone is going into my account and doing that," Farrellbegg said. "What I need to do is look at my account, and I can call you back."

Farrellbegg called back minutes later, then claiming @TheKilt123 was not his account — but also that someone hacked him.

"I'm kind of shocked of what I've seen," Farrellbegg said. "I'm kind of flabbergasted by what you've told me, and what's going on there. It kind of throws me for a loop. I don't understand how that's on there."

'I know that story'