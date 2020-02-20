Porn, incest posts linked to council president on Twitter; councilman claims he was hacked

LOWELL — A public Twitter account associated with Town Council President William Farrellbegg shows the account holder liking and interacting with pornographic content and accounts that feature sexual violence and incest fantasies.
Initially contacted Thursday morning, Farrellbegg, a Democrat, confirmed his Twitter name was @TheKilt123, but he denied use of the account to find or like sexual images.
Farrellbegg said he recalled posting critical replies to President Donald Trump from that account. However, in the same phone call, he later suggested that account was hacked.
"Someone is going into my account and doing that," Farrellbegg said. "What I need to do is look at my account, and I can call you back."
Farrellbegg called back minutes later, then claiming @TheKilt123 was not his account — but also that someone hacked him.
"I'm kind of shocked of what I've seen," Farrellbegg said. "I'm kind of flabbergasted by what you've told me, and what's going on there. It kind of throws me for a loop. I don't understand how that's on there."
'I know that story'
A review of the account @TheKilt123 shows it has been used in the last year to promote Farrellbegg's 2019 election bid as an incumbent on the Lowell Town Council in public posts.
But the lesser known (but public) "tweets and replies" tab shows that as early as July 2018, the account was used to comment on a female account holder's photo.
The most recent interaction on Twitter tied to the account was 8:55 a.m. Thursday in which a pornographic video was liked.
Another more recent interaction was a response to a tweet from an account titled "Incest Confessions" at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The tweet featured a screenshot of a written story involving incest and an alleged 13-year-old, to which the @TheKilt123 user replied: "I know that story."
Lowell Town Councilman Chris Salatas, a Republican, said he was shocked to learn an account associated with Farrellbegg and his reelection campaign also was used to comment and like pornographic content.
Salatas said he was particularly alarmed by a social media comment made by the account on an erotic story involving an underage girl.
"I think, frankly, the FBI should get involved. ... That's illegally and morally wrong on every level," Salatas said.
Political and porn 'likes'
Salatas noted the Twitter interactions between the account in question and purported female account holders are degrading toward women.
Farrellbegg denied use of the platform in such a way, saying the last time he logged into Twitter was "a couple of weeks" ago.
The majority of the inappropriate interactions began shortly after his re-election in November.
On Oct. 6, the account user replied to a post by a female Twitter account user's photos. Then, in the next post on Nov. 1, a campaign flier for Farrellbegg's reelection bid was posted.
On Nov. 7, an account user congratulated the Democrats for their wins on the Lowell Town Council.
The Twitter handle @TheKilt123 — created in 2010 — generally lay dormant from 2012 to 2017. For most of the account's nine-year existence, many posts have been political or personal in nature about Lowell and national politics.
In 2018, a post from the account encouraged residents to vote early at the Lowell Town Hall. Another post is a photo of Farrellbegg and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
The likes of pornographic, incest-related content and interactions with related accounts ramped up late last year, continuing to present.
'A real problem'
Farrellbegg changed his version of events in separate phone calls with The Times on Thursday. In the second phone call, he said the @TheKilt123 was never his account and that his actual Twitter handle is @TheKilt3153.
He provided a screenshot of the Twitter page, showing Farrellbegg in a profile photo. A search later Thursday for that account handle says the account no longer exists.
The social media account he said he is associated with — @TheKilt3153 — also can be found on another social platform, Reddit, where the user has posted similar, sexual commentary beneath erotic stories.
Farrellbegg denied using Reddit in such a way.
Lowell Town Council Vice President Mike Gruszka, a Democrat, said he wanted to speak with Farrellbegg to find out whether he believes he was hacked.
"If this is true, we're going to have a real problem," Gruszka said. "I'm appalled."