Portage bar becomes focus of pedestrian hit and run investigation

PORTAGE — Police have turned their sights to a local bar in their investigation into a hit-and-run crash early Saturday that resulted in a pedestrian being airlifted to a Chicago trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone who was at the Rusty Nail Sports Bar & Grill, 2420 Dombey Road, Friday night into Saturday contact Portage Police Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or by email at nheuberger@portage-in.com.

The pedestrian, who was only identified as a 21-year-old Portage man, was walking alongside the southbound lane of Dombey Road just north of Evergreen Avenue when he was struck, police said. The location is just south of the bar in question.

Police said they responded to the area around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect's vehicle is possibly a white or silver 2015-2018 Toyota RAV4, police said.

"The vehicle should have damage to the front end on the passenger side and is believed to have fled southbound toward Central Avenue," police said.

Anyone living in the area of the crash who may have a surveillance video of the vehicle in question or know of a vehicle matching the description with damage is encouraged to contact Heuberger.

