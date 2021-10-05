 Skip to main content
Portage bar becomes focus of pedestrian hit and run investigation
Portage police stock

The Portage Police Department building.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Police have turned their sights to a local bar in their investigation into a hit-and-run crash early Saturday that resulted in a pedestrian being airlifted to a Chicago trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone who was at the Rusty Nail Sports Bar & Grill, 2420 Dombey Road, Friday night into Saturday contact Portage Police Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or by email at nheuberger@portage-in.com.

The pedestrian, who was only identified as a 21-year-old Portage man, was walking alongside the southbound lane of Dombey Road just north of Evergreen Avenue when he was struck, police said. The location is just south of the bar in question.

Police said they responded to the area around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect's vehicle is possibly a white or silver 2015-2018 Toyota RAV4, police said.

Vehicle sought after Portage pedestrian seriously hurt in overnight hit and run, police say

"The vehicle should have damage to the front end on the passenger side and is believed to have fled southbound toward Central Avenue," police said.

Anyone living in the area of the crash who may have a surveillance video of the vehicle in question or know of a vehicle matching the description with damage is encouraged to contact Heuberger.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

