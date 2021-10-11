Portage boy shot self with rifle, not handgun as dad told police, charges state

The child had been playing with Play-Doh in Mourani's bedroom while Mourani was in the bathroom, police said. The accused said he believes he was in the bathroom for four minutes when he heard the gunshot and then the child scream after being shot.

Mourani said he entered the bedroom and found both the rifle and handgun had been pulled out from under the bed, according to police. He pushed the guns out of the way and wrapped the boy's leg.

"He stated that the firearm (rifle) had a safety, but it was turned off," according to the charging document.

Police said they were called to the home shortly after noon, and Mourani was running out of the house carrying the boy, who was crying. Police removed a bloody T-shirt that was tied around the gunshot wound.

Officers said the wound was barely bleeding and medics arrived shortly after to treat the boy before he was taken to the hospital.

Mourani said he was the sole person taking care of the child at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said they found a blood splatter on the carpet in a bedroom in the house and the handgun was half out of the holster. An officer found a .40-caliber hollow point round in the chamber of the pistol when clearing it.