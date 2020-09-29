Portage boys find dad passed out after snorting heroin; neglect charges pending, police say

PORTAGE — Shortly after discovering their father unconscious from an apparent drug overdose and then watching their mother arrive home with a friend intoxicated, two children were taken into the care of child protective services, police said.
"(One of the children) became increasingly upset as time progressed and attempted to run away twice," according to the incident report from Portage police. "When (the child) was advised he was not going to stay with (his mother) he became even more upset."
The father, who was not identified by police and had not yet been charged at the time of the report, faces two felony counts of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.
Aaron Caylor, 38, of Hobart, who arrived at the scene with the children's mother, was taken into custody on various charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
Police said they were called out at 11:37 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 200 block of Sandalwood Street after a neighbor reported a 10-year-old boy showing up at his door seeking help.
Police said they arrived to find a man on his living room floor and paramedics treating him for an apparent drug overdose. A small pipe and some marijuana were found nearby.
After the man regained consciousness, he told medics he snorted heroin and then passed out with his two children home, police said. He was transported to Porter Regional Hospital for treatment and the two children were located at a neighbor's home.
One of the children reportedly told police he was playing video games with his brother and was getting ready for bed when he went into the living room and found his father lying on the ground in distress, according to the report. He and his brother went to a neighbor's house seeking help.
The boy said his 46-year-old mother had left the home about a half hour earlier and he was not sure where she went, police said.
The mother arrived back home sometime later with Caylor driving and said there was no problem with her boyfriend when she left the home several hours earlier, police said. Police said she appeared intoxicated.
Caylor said he and the mother went to a friend's house "to hang out," police said. Caylor said he had just been released from prison a couple of days earlier.
After noticing that Caylor appeared intoxicated, he admitted to having used cocaine and heroin around noon that day, police said. He agreed to a blood draw and urine test, and was taken into custody. Lab results returned positive for cannabinoid, cocaine and opiates, police said.
