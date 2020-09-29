Portage boys find dad passed out after snorting heroin; neglect charges pending, police say

PORTAGE — Shortly after discovering their father unconscious from an apparent drug overdose and then watching their mother arrive home with a friend intoxicated, two children were taken into the care of child protective services, police said.

"(One of the children) became increasingly upset as time progressed and attempted to run away twice," according to the incident report from Portage police. "When (the child) was advised he was not going to stay with (his mother) he became even more upset."

The father, who was not identified by police and had not yet been charged at the time of the report, faces two felony counts of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.

Aaron Caylor, 38, of Hobart, who arrived at the scene with the children's mother, was taken into custody on various charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the report.

Police said they were called out at 11:37 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 200 block of Sandalwood Street after a neighbor reported a 10-year-old boy showing up at his door seeking help.

Police said they arrived to find a man on his living room floor and paramedics treating him for an apparent drug overdose. A small pipe and some marijuana were found nearby.