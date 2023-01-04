Portage children running outside naked, living in feces- and mold-smeared home, new charges say

PORTAGE — A 47-year-old Portage woman faces a felony neglect charge after her two 9-year-old children were spotted running through the neighborhood naked and she was found asleep in a home with mold, food and feces smeared on the walls, according to a newly filed court document.

Portage police said they were called out shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Aspen Avenue in response to a report of the children running outside naked.

When police arrived, the children were inside the residence, but their mother, Amannda Fore, had to be awakened by officers, a charging document says.

“The residence had standing water throughout, there was mold, feces and old food smeared on the walls,” police said.

The refrigerator was covered with mold and contained old food, according to police.

“There was trash scattered throughout the residence to include a rotting mattress in a spare bedroom,” the charges say. “The juveniles’ bedroom did not have any furniture other than a single mattress on the floor.”

Fore was taken to Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jessica Martin Brandon Blake David Mosier Wendy Boyke Domonic Brothers Jake Chalabis Noe Pena III Marlin Junigan Angel Figueroa Vasko Suleski Rafael Pimentel Ryan Gurley Tina Wishnevski Damon Anderson Kayla Powers Maciel Haynes Edward Sly