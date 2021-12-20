Portage city employee grieved after being pulled from car in lake

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch is among those grieving news that city employee Courtney Castle was the woman found dead Sunday morning in a partially submerged car in Big Maple Lake in Hobart.

"She was just a breath of fresh air," Lynch said. "We were devastated to find out."

A person walking a dog about 7:30 a.m. Sunday noticed the car in the lake near Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road and called the authorities, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Indiana Conservation Officers, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and several other local law enforcement agencies were dispatched and discovered a woman's body inside the vehicle.

The woman was identified as 36-year-old Castle, of Portage, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.

Castle was the only occupant in the vehicle, officials said.

Her injuries and manner of death are pending, Frey said.