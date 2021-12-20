Portage city employee grieved after being pulled from car in lake

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch is among those grieving news that city employee Courtney Castle was the woman found dead Sunday morning in a partially submerged car in Big Maple Lake in Hobart.
"She was just a breath of fresh air," Lynch said. "We were devastated to find out."
A person walking a dog about 7:30 a.m. Sunday noticed the car in the lake near Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road and called the authorities, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Indiana Conservation Officers, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and several other local law enforcement agencies were dispatched and discovered a woman's body inside the vehicle.
The woman was identified as 36-year-old Castle, of Portage, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
Castle was the only occupant in the vehicle, officials said.
Her injuries and manner of death are pending, Frey said.
"Courtney was a dedicated member of the city of Portage Field Forces division, serving as their administrative assistant for many years," according to a social media post from the city. "Her infectious laughter and upbeat, positive personality will be missed by those of us who worked with her each day. We are deeply saddened by this sudden loss of our dedicated friend and colleague."
Former Portage Police Chief and current patrol Lt. Troy Williams described Castle as an "upbeat, outgoing and vibrant person," who affected others in a positive way.
Portage City Council President Collin Czilli said Castle's death is a "tragic loss for the city."
"Courtney's positive and upbeat personality brought a smile to everyone's face she interacted with," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time."
The case remains under investigation.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available in this developing story.