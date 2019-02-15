Portage city hall locks changed, portrait removed in light of mayor's felony conviction

HAMMOND — A federal jury's verdict ensured two title changes for James Snyder Thursday: He i…

Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce luncheon

In the wake of former Portage Mayor James Snyder's felony conviction, the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce has announced a change in speakers for its upcoming luncheon.

The chamber advertised earlier this week that Snyder would give his annual State of the City address on Feb. 21.

On Friday, the chamber sent out an amended invitation saying Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy would instead be giving a State of the Township address at Thursday's luncheon.