Portage city hall locks changed, portrait removed in light of mayor's felony conviction

A photograph of former Portage Mayor James Snyder that hung at the entrance to Portage City Hall was removed hours after his conviction Thursday afternoon for bribery and tax obstruction. Officials also changed door codes Thursday night, and officers from the Porter County Sheriff's Department were videotaping items remaining in his office before they were packed up for removal.
PORTAGE — The ink on disgraced former Mayor James Snyder's legal paperwork likely wasn't dry before the locks were changed at city hall and his photograph was removed from the lobby of the building.
Friday morning, less than 24 hours after Snyder, 38, was convicted in U.S. District Court on felony charges of accepting a bribe in exchange for steering $1.25 million in city contracts, and obstructing IRS efforts to collect back taxes, Porter County Sheriff's department officers were videotaping items contained in his second-floor office.
"It is for everyone's protection," acting mayor Sue Lynch said of documenting both personal and city-owned items in the office before Snyder's personal items are packed up and removed from the building. Lynch said it is a common procedure when someone's employment is terminated.
Terminating Snyder from his position as mayor is essentially what the 12-member jury did Thursday afternoon in the public corruption trial, which lasted 19 days. Snyder is facing up to 10 years in prison on the bribery charge and three years on the tax obstruction charge. He is expected to appeal his conviction.
Jurors did acquit Snyder on a third charge that alleged he accepted a bribe in exchange for putting a company on the city's tow list.
Also Friday morning, Lynch, D-at-large, who was named acting mayor in accordance with state law because of her position as city council president, was working side-by-side with John Cannon, the city's lone Republican councilman who likely will be elected by Republican precinct committee members within the next month to fill Snyder's term, which ends Dec. 31.
The two, who could be pitted against each other in November's mayoral election, said they are putting political differences aside to move the city forward.
"Sue and I agreed to work together through this process. I want to help her and work with her," Cannon said.
"John and I have agreed he and I will work together. We are working together for the citizens of this city," Lynch said.
Lynch said council members put together a check list in anticipation of Snyder's possible conviction and worked through that list Thursday night.
Included in the list were emailed letters to all city department heads and employees.
The emails, Lynch said, were to reassure employees they would retain their jobs through the transition. The emails also reminded them they are to have no communication with Snyder regarding city business or issues and not provide him with any documents, information or access to city facilities.
"This is and has been a very difficult time for our city. I would ask each of you to continue to do your jobs as you always have. I do not intend at this time to replace any of you in your capacity as department heads," Lynch wrote. "Please just continue to serve the residents in your respective departments."
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
