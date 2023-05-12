VALPARAISO — A Portage contractor faces fraud and theft charges after customers allege he pocketed their money without completing the work he promised to do.

A customer alleges Jose Gonzales, 52, of Portage, who owns American Fence Company, agreed to put up a fence in her backyard in September 16 and charged a $900 deposit for the work. Three days later, she went to obtain a permit from the city to build the fence and learned the company's license was no longer valid, according to a police report.

The customer contacted her bank and asked if she could procure a stop payment on the check she wrote. She learned the check had already been cashed.

The customer asked Gonzales if she could receive her deposit back by a certain date if he did not renew his license. He told her she could, but failed to follow through. He then stopped answering her calls, according to an arrest report.

Gonzales was arrested Thursday and booked into the Porter County Jail. He faces multiple felony counts for multiple incidents in July, September and October.

Numerous customers have reported their frustration with Gonzales' business, one as recently as last week. A Portage man said he gave Gonzales a $9,000 deposit to fence a large property he had recently purchased off of Airport Road. He was referred to Gonzales by a Menards worker.

The customer said he looked up Gonzales after putting down the deposit, and saw posts on social media "blasting" his work. The customer said he likes to support local businesses, but feels defeated after this experience with Gonzales. He said he plans to file a police report.

“Makes it hard for me to trust people,” the customer said. “I was always taught you want to leave your dollar in your community as long as you can.”

Visit the Indiana Attorney General's website for information on how to prevent home improvement scams.