Portage cop finds man passed out at gas pumps, arrests on auto theft warrant

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Crown Point man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a police officer fueling up his vehicle looked over and noticed the man "passed out" in his car at the gas pumps, according to the incident report.
Ronnie Klemoff was taken into custody on a warrant from LaPorte County on an underlying felony count of auto theft, police said.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Family Express fueling station at 6250 Ameriplex Drive, police said.
The officer said he knocked on the window of the Honda Accord and Kelmoff slowly woke up.
Klemoff opened the driver's side door of his vehicle and when asked if he was all right, replied, "Yes, I'm just tired," police said.
It was after running his diver's license that police took Klemoff into custody without incident and had his vehicle impounded.
Anthony Keith Lee
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 35 Residence: Joliet Booking Number: 2001152
Charges: Felony residential entry
Axel Jake Melendez
Arrest date: Friday, March 20, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2001161
Charges: Felony dealing MJ/Hash/SALV
Branden John Soria
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001146
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Brandy Sue Phelps
Arrest date: Thursday, March 19, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Knox Booking Number: 2001153
Charges: Felony interference with custo
Candice Lynn Gardner
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001151
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Darko Tomeski
Arrest date: Thursday, March 19, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001157
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Delilah Rose Anna Elkins
Arrest date: Thursday, March 19, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Francesville Booking Number: 2001155
Charges: Felony drugs/manufacturing
Eric Alexander Ferrar
Arrest date: Thursday, March 19, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Maplecrest, NY Booking Number: 2001154
Charges: Felony nonsupport of a child
Fredrick Defonte Kingdom
Arrest date: Friday, March 20, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001159
Charges: Felony possession controlled substance
Joshua Lee Clark
Arrest date: Thursday, March 19, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001158
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Julius Allen Moreland
Arrest date: Friday, March 20, 2020 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001163
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Justin Jerome Hanuscin
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001150
Charges: Felony weapons/possession of firearm
Nicholas Scott Lewis
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2001145
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Raymond Earl Scott Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 45 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001144
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Sarah Anne Snyder
Arrest date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001149
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
