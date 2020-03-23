Portage cop finds man passed out at gas pumps, arrests on auto theft warrant

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Crown Point man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a police officer fueling up his vehicle looked over and noticed the man "passed out" in his car at the gas pumps, according to the incident report.

Ronnie Klemoff was taken into custody on a warrant from LaPorte County on an underlying felony count of auto theft, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Family Express fueling station at 6250 Ameriplex Drive, police said.

The officer said he knocked on the window of the Honda Accord and Kelmoff slowly woke up.

Klemoff opened the driver's side door of his vehicle and when asked if he was all right, replied, "Yes, I'm just tired," police said.

It was after running his diver's license that police took Klemoff into custody without incident and had his vehicle impounded.

