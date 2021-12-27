Portage cop gives chase on Christmas as man attempts to flee in police car, report says

PORTAGE — Police say a domestic disturbance call on Christmas evening quickly accelerated with an officer winding up in a foot chase and having to draw his gun as a man attempted to flee in his police vehicle.

A woman, who the officer saw being battered by the man, attempted to interfere, yelling, "that I was ruining her Christmas," Portage police said.

The encounter wound up with the arrests of Devonte Smith, 28, and Marisa Bates, 23, both of Portage, Portage police said.

The officer said he was called out shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to Monnier Street near Central Avenue where he found Smith and Bates arguing. As Bates walked toward the police car, the officer said he saw Smith push her and then shove her again a short time later.

As the officer attempted to place Smith in handcuffs, Bates pulled him away and Smith fled on foot, police said. Smith ran to the police car and opened the door at which time the officer drew his gun and ordered him to stop.

Smith continued to flee on foot with Bates yelling at the officer to let him go, police said. Another officer in a vehicle caught up with Smith on Poplar Street while Bates continued yelling at the first officer.