Portage cop head-butted during an arrest at Walmart, police say

PORTAGE — A local police officer was left bloodied while taking a 38-year-old Valparaiso-area man into custody on numerous charges outside of Walmart along U.S. 6.

The officer said he was called to the store shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of a man attempting to kick out a windshield from inside of a vehicle.

Police located Jason Simmons, who they said smelled of alcohol and became belligerent when told put a child he was holding in a car to keep the boy warm.

Simmons gave multiple explanations for the damaged windshield, police said.

"I am a veteran. You can't treat me like this," he reportedly said.

As officers went to place Simmons under arrest for disorderly conduct, he began to resist and spit, according to police. He then head-butted an officer while being secured in a police car, which forced the officer to quickly remove his COVID-19 protective mask as his nose "started to bleed immediately all over."

Simmons was taken into custody on felony counts of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, and misdemeanor counts of public intoxication disorderly conduct.