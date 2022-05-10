Portage cop injured by armed man accused of forcing his way into apartment units

PORTAGE — A 34-year-old man claiming he was just trying to find his way home faces numerous felony charges accusing him of breaking into two other units at his apartment complex while armed and later injuring a police officer, according to the incident report.

Police said they were called out at 9:06 p.m. Friday to the local Park Place Apartments where they found the accused, Christopher Jillson being confronted by another man.

Jillson reportedly resisted being taken into custody, during which time the officer's hand was injured. Jillson was also found with a loaded pistol in his sweatshirt, police said.

Jillson told police he was watching television in his unit at the apartment complex when there was pounding on his door, the report says. He said he grabbed the pistol and followed an unknown man out of the building.

He then entered another building and tried to enter an apartment he thought was his, police said. When a key did not work, he began forcing his way in by kicking the door.

Jillson said he then entered yet another building and again tried forcing his way into an apartment he thought was his, the report says.

Police said Jillson repeatedly changed his story and spoke with slurred speech.

Police said they spoke with the residents of both apartments in question and one reported hearing an estimated eight gunshots during the ordeal.

Jillson was taken to jail and faces two felony counts of residential entry, felony battery to a law enforcement officer causing injury and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a permit and public intoxication, police said.

