 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage cop injured in foot chase resulting in felony count, report says
0 Comments
alert urgent

Portage cop injured in foot chase resulting in felony count, report says

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyrell Kirk

Tyrell Kirk

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 28-year-old man faces a felony count as a result of his decision to lead police on a foot chase, which resulted in an officer suffering an injury, according to the incident report.

A Portage officer said after observing a two-vehicle crash at 5:07 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Swanson Road, he questioned the driver responsible and noticed the smell of marijuana.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

That driver, identified as Tyrell Kirk, of Michigan City, took off running in the residential area and hopped a fence, at which time the officer heard a popping sound of a taser, according to the incident report. A pursuing officer lost his footing and fell while clearing the fence.

Kirk reportedly continued running and the officer later found him hiding in a shed. It was discovered the taser caused Kirk to fall momentarily, but did not stick enough to stop him.

Police said they recovered a knife, box cutter, handgun magazine and a small amount of marijuana from Kirk.

After being cleared at the hospital, Kirk was taken into custody and faces a felony count of fleeing law enforcement causing injury, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of a collision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong to euthanize at least 2,000 animals after 11 test positive for COVID-19

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts