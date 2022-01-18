Portage cop injured in foot chase resulting in felony count, report says

PORTAGE — A 28-year-old man faces a felony count as a result of his decision to lead police on a foot chase, which resulted in an officer suffering an injury, according to the incident report.

A Portage officer said after observing a two-vehicle crash at 5:07 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Swanson Road, he questioned the driver responsible and noticed the smell of marijuana.

That driver, identified as Tyrell Kirk, of Michigan City, took off running in the residential area and hopped a fence, at which time the officer heard a popping sound of a taser, according to the incident report. A pursuing officer lost his footing and fell while clearing the fence.

Kirk reportedly continued running and the officer later found him hiding in a shed. It was discovered the taser caused Kirk to fall momentarily, but did not stick enough to stop him.

Police said they recovered a knife, box cutter, handgun magazine and a small amount of marijuana from Kirk.

After being cleared at the hospital, Kirk was taken into custody and faces a felony count of fleeing law enforcement causing injury, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of a collision.

