Portage cop involved in crash; other driver busted for marijuana, report says

PORTAGE — A 20-year-old driver involved in a crash with a Portage police car smelled of burned marijuana and the illegal drug was found in his car, according to the incident report.

"I asked Mr. (Marquis) Driver if he had recently smoked marijuana and he denied doing so, stating that he smoked a 'blunt' yesterday and had been at work all night," a Portage police officer said.

The crash in question occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday at U.S. 20 and Samuelson Road, police said. The police car had a damaged rear bumper, but the officer was not injured.

An investigating officer said he smelled burned marijuana inside the vehicle belonging to Driver and saw a partially burned marijuana cigarette in an ashtray.

Driver, a Portage Township resident, who was seated on a curb nearby, also smelled of burned marijuana, the officer said. He told the officer there was a gram of the illegal drug inside a backpack in the vehicle.

Driver was arrested and faces a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana, the incident report says. Driver was also cited for unsafe lane movement, driving too fast to avoid a collision and driving left of center.

