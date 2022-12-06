Portage cop left in pain after his vehicle is rear-ended by alleged drunken driver, department says

PORTAGE — A Portage police officer appeared to be in pain after his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by an alleged drunken driver along a local stretch of U.S. 20.

The officer said he was eastbound on the highway around 2:50 a.m. Saturday waiting for a red light to change so he could turn north onto Ind. 249 when he saw in his rear-view mirror a vehicle approaching at a high speed.

The officer's 2013 Ford Explorer was rear-ended by a 2022 Volkswagen, which pushed the police vehicle into the middle of the intersection, according to police.

A responding unit arrived to find the marked police vehicle in the middle of U.S. 20 with heavy rear-end damage.

The officer struck in the collision appeared to be in pain but was removing a passenger from the other vehicle and requesting medics, according to the incident report.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by police as Monte Duncan, 54, of Missouri, was found sitting on the median of U.S. 20.

Duncan said he was uninjured, but he had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said.

Duncan reportedly refused to take breath tests, which resulted in police obtaining a warrant from a judge to force a blood draw.

Duncan said he and his passenger had left a bar/restaurant and he was plugging his cellphone into a charger while driving when he rear-ended the police vehicle, police said.

Duncan was taken to Porter County Jail and faces charges of drunken driving, including a count of endangering another person.