 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Portage cop left in pain after his vehicle is rear-ended by alleged drunken driver, department says

  • 0
Portage police vehicle rear-ended

A Portage police officer appeared to be in pain after his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by an alleged drunken driver along a local stretch of U.S. 20, the department is reporting.

 Provided

PORTAGE — A Portage police officer appeared to be in pain after his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by an alleged drunken driver along a local stretch of U.S. 20.

The officer said he was eastbound on the highway around 2:50 a.m. Saturday waiting for a red light to change so he could turn north onto Ind. 249 when he saw in his rear-view mirror a vehicle approaching at a high speed.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The officer's 2013 Ford Explorer was rear-ended by a 2022 Volkswagen, which pushed the police vehicle into the middle of the intersection, according to police.

A responding unit arrived to find the marked police vehicle in the middle of U.S. 20 with heavy rear-end damage.

The officer struck in the collision appeared to be in pain but was removing a passenger from the other vehicle and requesting medics, according to the incident report.

People are also reading…

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by police as Monte Duncan, 54, of Missouri, was found sitting on the median of U.S. 20.

Duncan said he was uninjured, but he had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said.

Duncan reportedly refused to take breath tests, which resulted in police obtaining a warrant from a judge to force a blood draw.

Duncan said he and his passenger had left a bar/restaurant and he was plugging his cellphone into a charger while driving when he rear-ended the police vehicle, police said.

Duncan was taken to Porter County Jail and faces charges of drunken driving, including a count of endangering another person.

+1 
Monte Duncan

Monte Duncan

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts