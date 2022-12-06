Portage cop left in pain after his vehicle is rear-ended by alleged drunken driver, department says

PORTAGE — A Portage police officer appeared to be in pain after his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by an alleged drunken driver along a local stretch of U.S. 20.
The officer said he was eastbound on the highway around 2:50 a.m. Saturday waiting for a red light to change so he could turn north onto Ind. 249 when he saw in his rear-view mirror a vehicle approaching at a high speed.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
The officer's 2013 Ford Explorer was rear-ended by a 2022 Volkswagen, which pushed the police vehicle into the middle of the intersection, according to police.
A responding unit arrived to find the marked police vehicle in the middle of U.S. 20 with heavy rear-end damage.
The officer struck in the collision appeared to be in pain but was removing a passenger from the other vehicle and requesting medics, according to the incident report.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by police as Monte Duncan, 54, of Missouri, was found sitting on the median of U.S. 20.
Duncan said he was uninjured, but he had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said.
Duncan reportedly refused to take breath tests, which resulted in police obtaining a warrant from a judge to force a blood draw.
Duncan said he and his passenger had left a bar/restaurant and he was plugging his cellphone into a charger while driving when he rear-ended the police vehicle, police said.
Duncan was taken to Porter County Jail and faces charges of drunken driving, including a count of endangering another person.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number: 2204747
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Christopher Pool
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204727
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Henry Moreno Jr.
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204763
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Casey Blakeley
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204713
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jill Hamilton
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204680
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Chase Agent
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204721
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edward Sly
Arrest date: Dec. 2, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204777
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Puskar
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204723
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago Heights, IL Booking Number: 2204704
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stacie Miller
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204736
Charges: OWI, felony
Stephynie Blum
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204708
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Trevon Pahrue
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Riverdale, IL Booking Number: 2204762
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Carpenter
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204687
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Miguel Delgado
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204720
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Bouton Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number: 2204740
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mark Bruce
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204710
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Morrow
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204694
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Carrie Skeens
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204705
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Tyler Russ
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204772
Charges: Robbery, felony
Carl Dahlin
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204693
Charges: Burglary, felony
Tony Glover
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2204726
Charges: Theft, felony
James Murphy
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204686
Charges: OWI, felony
Jack Skeens
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204706
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Shamecca Davis
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204709
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Diane Hall
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204688
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Garland Henderson Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204681
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Raymond Hinkle
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2204719
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Christina Gregory
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2204700
Charges: OWI, felony
Wayne Adams III
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204714
Charges: OWI, felony
Zachary Lovell
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Jacksonville, NC Booking Number: 2204696
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Janice O'Brien
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204691
Charges: Obstruction of justice, felony
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204765
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Richard Sneed
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204707
Charges: OWI, felony
Kyle Kaylor
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2204728
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Salem Hijazin
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Midlothian, IL Booking Number: 2204699
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Michael Catalano
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2204738
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Niketa Ingram
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Joliet, IL Booking Number: 2204682
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Peck
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204690
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Keith McCoy
Arrest date: Dec. 2, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2204779
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Robert Eaton
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204775
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sheila Parton
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204729
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Charles Banker
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 79 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204684
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Anthony Novetske
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204685
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.