Portage cop taken by ambulance following arrest at local movie theater, department says

PORTAGE — A Portage police officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries sustained during an arrest of a 28-year-old Lowell man outside the Emagine Portage movie theater, the department said.

The officer was shaky on his feet and wincing with knee injuries after a struggle with the accused, Anthony Garcia, Portage police said.

Police said they were called to the theater along U.S. 6 around 10 p.m. Sunday and were told Garcia had been disruptive and had attempted to hold a woman's hand, who resisted. When confronted by police, he allegedly fled on foot, which resulted in a confrontation with officers.

The officer taken to the hospital was later released, the department said. Another officer wound up with bloodied knuckles from the ground during the arrest, the report says.

Police say Garcia smelled of alcohol and displayed signs of intoxication.

Garcia was arrested and is charged with a felony count of resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury and misdemeanor public intoxication and disorderly conduct, police said.

