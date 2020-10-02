Portage cop takes the wheel after finding sleeping driver with drug pipe, report says

PORTAGE — After finding a driver sleeping and holding a drug pipe while behind the wheel of a van in the roadway, a police officer had to act quickly this week to avoid a collision with other vehicles, according to the incident report.

"I knocked loudly on the driver's window of the Chrysler for approximately 15 seconds, and the male seated in the driver's seat began to open his eyes," Portage police officer Creighton Price said.

The driver took his foot off the brake as another vehicle approached, but was unable to respond to police orders to put the van in park, the officer said.

"I opened the driver's door of the Chrysler (Town & Country) and pushed the vehicle's brake pedal with my right foot, so the the Chrysler would not drive into the oncoming vehicles" Price said. "I was able to use my right hand to put the Chrysler into park, as the male was still having trouble keeping his eyes open or following verbal commands."

The driver, identified as Joshua Crawford, 31, of Portage, reportedly told police he would test positive for marijuana and crack cocaine consumption.