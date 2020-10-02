Portage cop takes the wheel after finding sleeping driver with drug pipe, report says

PORTAGE — After finding a driver sleeping and holding a drug pipe while behind the wheel of a van in the roadway, a police officer had to act quickly this week to avoid a collision with other vehicles, according to the incident report.
"I knocked loudly on the driver's window of the Chrysler for approximately 15 seconds, and the male seated in the driver's seat began to open his eyes," Portage police officer Creighton Price said.
The driver took his foot off the brake as another vehicle approached, but was unable to respond to police orders to put the van in park, the officer said.
"I opened the driver's door of the Chrysler (Town & Country) and pushed the vehicle's brake pedal with my right foot, so the the Chrysler would not drive into the oncoming vehicles" Price said. "I was able to use my right hand to put the Chrysler into park, as the male was still having trouble keeping his eyes open or following verbal commands."
The driver, identified as Joshua Crawford, 31, of Portage, reportedly told police he would test positive for marijuana and crack cocaine consumption.
His vehicle was found around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lane of Robbins Avenue near Willowcreek Road with its front passenger tire on the curb of the south side of the roadway, police said. The vehicle's brake lights were activated and Crawford was was holding a glass smoking pipe with a white substance inside.
Police said they found Crawford in possession of a cocaine base, marijuana, amphetamine pills and a brown powder testing as inconclusive, police said.
Crawford was taken into custody and faces felony counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic, operating while intoxicated with a prior, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia, according to the incident report.
