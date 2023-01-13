Portage cops find 16-year-old female runaway, man taken to jail

PORTAGE — A 31-year-old Lake Station man was taken into custody after Portage police found a 16-year-old female runaway at his home, according to the incident report.

Police said they went to the home in 2400 block of Union Street in Lake Station around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a tip the runaway was at the site.

Officers were let into the home where they found the missing girl and Kirk Steele, who they learned was wanted on a warrant in a Porter County juvenile paternity case.

The girl was taken to the Portage Police Department, while Steele was taken to the Porter County jail, the incident report says.

Steele had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for an Oct. 24 hearing, police said.

"There was a $1,500 cash bond for child support," police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri