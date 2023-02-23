PORTAGE — A man and woman taken to jail on allegations of possessing methamphetamine left some of the illegal drug scattered in police vehicles, according to the arrest reports.

A Portage police officer said he stopped a speeding vehicle around 8:14 a.m. Tuesday while westbound along U.S. 20 near the Lake County line.

The vehicle did not stop at first and the officer said he saw a female passenger reaching over toward the male driver and other activity.

The officer said the driver, Erik Grant, 30, of Schererville, and Grace Ray, 30, of Schneider, appeared nervous.

Grant reportedly said the pair was returning from visiting a friend at the nearby Portage Inn. He said there was nothing in the vehicle police would be interested in, but refused a search.

Ray also denied that anything of police concern was in the vehicle, the report says. The pair were placed in a police vehicle while their vehicle was searched.

Police said they found a glass smoking device, scale, numerous hypodermic needles and a burned spoon, in the pair's vehicle. Also found were 48 capsules of Gabapentin.

"Grace later admitted the needles were used to inject methamphetamine," police said.

When police removed Grant from their vehicle to place him under arrest, officers said they found "a crystal like residue covering the floorboard where Erik had been sitting." Grant admitted the substance was methamphetamine he was trying to hide from officers.

After Ray was dropped off at the Porter County jail, police discovered the same "crystal like substance" on the rear seat where she had been and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Grant faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and hypodermic needles, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, police said.

Grace faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, a legend drug (Gabapentin) and hypodermic needles, according to police.