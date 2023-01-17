Portage cops say they nabbed driver wanted in Texas armed robbery

PORTAGE — A 34-year-old man faces extradition back to Texas in an armed robbery case after being pulled over by Portage police and reportedly attempting to falsify his identity.

An officer said he was patrolling eastbound on a local stretch of U.S. 6 around 8:22 a.m. Friday when he saw a tan Buick LaCrosse with an expired license plate.

The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, he reported smelling burned marijuana. The driver, who claimed to be Hakeem Blackmon, reportedly accused the officer of stopping him for being black.

When the name given to officers failed to show up in driver records, the man was questioned, but stuck with the identity, police said.

It was not until officers found multiple credit cards, mail and receipts in the vehicle with the name Keston Blackmon that the driver was identified, the incident report says.

Blackmon was taken into custody when officers learned he was wanted out of Texas for a parole violation regarding armed robbery and faced fulled extradition, police said.

He reportedly confirmed his true identity at the jail.

Blackmon faces new charges of false informing and possession of marijuana.