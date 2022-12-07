Portage couple finds stranger sleeping on their couch; visitor nabbed and charged, cops say

PORTAGE — After hearing noises outside their bedroom early Sunday, a local couple discovered a man they did not know sleeping on their couch, police said.
The unwanted visitor, later identified as Robert Carney, 34, of Glenwood, Illinois, left the home without incident and was nabbed a short time later by police, according to the incident report.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
"Mr. Carney later admitted when he entered the residence, he did not see anyone before lying down on the couch," police said. "He said prior to walking to the residence, he was at another residence drinking with some (of) his friends."
Carney was taken into custody and has been charged with felony residential entry and misdemeanor public intoxication, records show.
Portage police said they were called out at 5:10 a.m. Sunday to the 5300 block of Central Avenue after Carney allegedly entered the home uninvited and was found sleeping on a couch.
An officer on the way to the home said he spotted Carney near Old Town Liquors at 5454 Central Ave. and found he smelled of alcohol, the police report reads. He reportedly declined to take a breath alcohol test.
The residents were unsure if their door was unlocked prior to Carney's entry, but no damage was seen on the door, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number: 2204747
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Christopher Pool
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204727
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Henry Moreno Jr.
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204763
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Casey Blakeley
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204713
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jill Hamilton
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204680
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Chase Agent
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204721
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edward Sly
Arrest date: Dec. 2, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204777
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Puskar
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204723
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago Heights, IL Booking Number: 2204704
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stacie Miller
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204736
Charges: OWI, felony
Stephynie Blum
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204708
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Trevon Pahrue
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Riverdale, IL Booking Number: 2204762
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Carpenter
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204687
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Miguel Delgado
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204720
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Bouton Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number: 2204740
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mark Bruce
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204710
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Morrow
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204694
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Carrie Skeens
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204705
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Tyler Russ
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204772
Charges: Robbery, felony
Carl Dahlin
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204693
Charges: Burglary, felony
Tony Glover
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2204726
Charges: Theft, felony
James Murphy
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204686
Charges: OWI, felony
Jack Skeens
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204706
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Shamecca Davis
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204709
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Diane Hall
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204688
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Garland Henderson Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204681
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Raymond Hinkle
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2204719
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Christina Gregory
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2204700
Charges: OWI, felony
Wayne Adams III
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204714
Charges: OWI, felony
Zachary Lovell
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Jacksonville, NC Booking Number: 2204696
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Janice O'Brien
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204691
Charges: Obstruction of justice, felony
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204765
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Richard Sneed
Arrest date: Nov. 28, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204707
Charges: OWI, felony
Kyle Kaylor
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2204728
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Salem Hijazin
Arrest date: Nov. 27, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Midlothian, IL Booking Number: 2204699
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Michael Catalano
Arrest date: Nov. 30, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2204738
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Niketa Ingram
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Joliet, IL Booking Number: 2204682
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Peck
Arrest date: Nov. 26, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204690
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Keith McCoy
Arrest date: Dec. 2, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2204779
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Robert Eaton
Arrest date: Dec. 1, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204775
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sheila Parton
Arrest date: Nov. 29, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204729
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Charles Banker
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 79 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204684
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Anthony Novetske
Arrest date: Nov. 25, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204685
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
