Portage couple finds stranger sleeping on their couch; visitor nabbed and charged, cops say

PORTAGE — After hearing noises outside their bedroom early Sunday, a local couple discovered a man they did not know sleeping on their couch, police said.

The unwanted visitor, later identified as Robert Carney, 34, of Glenwood, Illinois, left the home without incident and was nabbed a short time later by police, according to the incident report.

"Mr. Carney later admitted when he entered the residence, he did not see anyone before lying down on the couch," police said. "He said prior to walking to the residence, he was at another residence drinking with some (of) his friends."

Carney was taken into custody and has been charged with felony residential entry and misdemeanor public intoxication, records show.

Portage police said they were called out at 5:10 a.m. Sunday to the 5300 block of Central Avenue after Carney allegedly entered the home uninvited and was found sleeping on a couch.

An officer on the way to the home said he spotted Carney near Old Town Liquors at 5454 Central Ave. and found he smelled of alcohol, the police report reads. He reportedly declined to take a breath alcohol test.

The residents were unsure if their door was unlocked prior to Carney's entry, but no damage was seen on the door, police said.