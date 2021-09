Portage crash causes havoc at I-94 exchange

PORTAGE — Police say ramps and traffic lights in the area of Interstate 94 and Ind. 249 are expected to remain out of commission until after 9 a.m. Friday as a result of an early morning vehicle crash.

The crash took down power lines in the area, which blocked the northeast ramps of I-94, Portage police said.

Westbound traffic on I-94 was unable to exit on to Ind. 249 and northbound traffic on Ind. 249 was unable to enter westbound I-94.

The situation was further complicated in that the traffic signals at I-94, Ameriplex Drive and Midwest Steel Highway along Ind. 249 were not functioning following the crash, police said.

NIPSCO crews were on scene.

"Please drive with caution at the listed intersections," police said. "As a reminder, when arriving at an a non-functioning traffic signal treat the intersection as a four-way stop."

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.