PORTAGE — The overall crime rate in the city continues to decline, dropping 17% during the first three quarters of this year as compared to the same period last year, according to Police Chief Troy Williams.

Williams is also proud of gains made in combating illegal drugs, attributing that to a drop in adult drug arrests from 220 to 129 during the first three quarters of this year compared to 2018.

"Collectively, the men and women of the Portage Police Department, along with the residents of Portage, continue to make our city a safe place to live and work," he said. "I believe these decreases are the direct result of continued open communication, transparency and community engagement, combined with the active enforcement and investigations by our police department."

"We will continue to be proactive in our efforts, and we appreciate the support we have from the community," he added. 

