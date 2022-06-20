Portage dad left 6-year-old home alone for someone he met on dating app, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 29-year-old Portage man left his 6-year-old daughter home alone in an unlocked house at night as he headed to Hammond to meet up with someone he met on a dating app.

"I asked Jodoniss (Edwards) what his thought process was for leaving his daughter home alone, to which he stated, 'Loneliness,'" according to Portage police.

Edwards was taken into custody and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent," according to the incident report.

Police said they were tipped off shortly after 11 p.m. Friday by a witness who saw Edwards arrive home in the 3200 block of Hickory Street with the child and then leave without her.

An officer said no one answered the door to the house upon her arrival, so she looked through a window and spotted the young girl sleeping on a couch.

After finding the front door of the house unlocked, officers walked in and after speaking to the girl and lightly shaking her for several minutes, were finally able to wake her, the report says. They said the girl was very groggy and took several more minutes to become alert enough to communicate with them.

"She attempted to lie back down on the couch and go to sleep several times before becoming awake," police said.

The child was wearing only underwear and as police tried to find clothes to dress her, she reportedly told them she does not own any socks.

Officers contacted Indiana Child Protective Services and took the girl to the police station.

The person who reported the situation again contacted police around 11:33 p.m. Friday saying she had contacted Edwards and he was on his way home, according to the report.

Edwards then called 911 around 11:53 p.m. and reported he was home and could not find his daughter, police said.

When Edwards arrived at the police department as instructed, he admitted to leaving the child home alone, police said. He reportedly told officers he left the child alone at the house sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

When asked if he left the girl alone for a date, Edwards said, "Kind of. I don't really consider it a date," according to the report. He went on to explain he was heading to meet someone he met on a dating app.

"Jodoniss then explained when he got to Hammond no one was there and he started getting 'a bad feeling' so he turned around and came home," police said.

He said he also started getting text messages from someone telling him police were at his house and he was going to lose custody of his daughter, according to police. He could not tell police who sent the messages.

The mother of the child lives out of state and no one was available to take custody of her until she arrived, police said.

