Portage dad told to avoid son, guns after boy shoot self at home

Police found was appeared to be an entry point inside the boy's right calf and a large exit wound on the outer right calf/lower leg, according to the incident report. The boy was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary and later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Mourani initially told police the boy shot himself with a .40-caliber handgun and that the gun and extended magazine were left out of its case due to "hearing things around the house" the previous night. But he later told police the rifle was used in the shooting and "that he keeps both firearms under his bed with rounds in the chamber," according to a court document.

Mourani reportedly told police his son had come to stay with him at the residence in the 6200 block of Old Porter Road around noon the previous day. He and the boy's mother no longer live together, police said.

The child had been playing with Play-Doh in Mourani's bedroom while Mourani was in the bathroom, police said. The accused said he believes he was in the bathroom for four minutes when he heard the gunshot and then the child scream after being shot.

Mourani said he entered the bedroom and found both the rifle and handgun had been pulled out from under the bed, according to police. He pushed the guns out of the way and wrapped the boy's leg.