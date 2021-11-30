Portage diner busted after fleeing bill, then returning after forgetting cell phone, police say

PORTAGE — A 28-year-old woman accused of fleeing from a local restaurant without paying her bill was nabbed and faces two criminal charges after returning to the business after realizing she left her cell phone behind, police said.

Honey Jones, of Atlanta, faces misdemeanor counts of theft and battery following the Saturday night incident at El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant at 5350 U.S. 6, Portage police said.

Police said they were called to the restaurant around 9 p.m. and told a female, later identified as Jones, was part of a party of 12-14 people. While everyone else paid their bill when done, Jones did not and fled when confronted by staff.

A cell phone was found where she had been sitting and it was placed in an office, police said.

"Shortly after, an unidentified child entered the restaurant attempting to get Honey's phone," according to the incident report.

After the child was told to have Honey return to pay her bill, Honey arrived and began screaming at employees about her phone, police said. Honey pushed an employee out of the way, entered the office to retrieve her phone and then fled in a black car with a few children and one other adult.