PORTAGE — A local man was nabbed during a traffic stop with 13 ounces of marijuana and nearly 10 grams of the illegal drug Ecstasy, Portage police said.

The officer said around 5:14 p.m. Sunday he spotted a vehicle northbound on Willowcreek Road with its bright headlights on.

He stopped the vehicle at the Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and the driver, Brian Wekluk, 44, of Portage, appeared nervous and said there should not be any illegal drugs in his vehicle.

When told a drug sniffing dog would be brought to the scene, Wekluk admitted to having marijuana, police said.

Police said they found in the vehicle a white pillowcase containing a large plastic bag and two mason jars containing marijuana. A small wooden box containing a white powder was also discovered and the substance was later confirmed to be the illegal drug MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

Wekluk was taken to the Porter County jail and has been charged with possessing a controlled substance and marijuana, records show.

