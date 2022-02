Portage driver revived with anti-opiate drug after crashing into garage, police say

PORTAGE — Police say the opiate-reversal drug Narcan was used to revive a 35-year-old driver, who crashed his vehicle through a residential garage door and was discovered unconscious.

"(The homeowner) informed dispatch she was home alone with her child and was too afraid to check on the driver," Portage police said.

The driver, later identified as Portage resident Kevin Dixon, was taken to jail after being cleared at an emergency room and faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance, according to the incident report.

Police said they were called out shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 6000 block of Mulberry Avenue and found the Buick SUV partially lodged inside the garage after striking door. The vehicle was still running.

The driver was breathing, but unresponsive with his eyes rolled back in his head, police said. After attempts to awaken him failed, police said they broke a window, turned off the vehicle and placed it in park.

Medics began providing care to Dixon, including providing him with Narcan, at which time he quickly regained consciousness, police said.

Dixon denied taking any drugs, but police said they discovered a bottle containing amphetamine pills. While Dixon claimed he passed out because of his diabetes, police said medics determined his blood-sugar level was within the normal range.

