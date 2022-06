Portage family returns home to be held by burglar; man nabbed a day later in Illinois, police say

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Portage man was nabbed in Illinois a day after allegedly burglarizing a Portage home, during which time he held the family of three in a bedroom under threat of harm before fleeing in their vehicle, police said.

The family told police they returned to their home in the 2800 block of Teresa Street Saturday night to find a man, later identified as Steven Jones, burglarizing their home, Portage Police Sgt. Rob Maynard said.

Jones reportedly forced the family into a bedroom under the threat of harm, during which time the family heard him rummaging around the house for several minutes before fleeing in in their vehicle, according to police.

The family then called 911 around 8:45 p.m. and gave police a description of the man, which was shared with surrounding police departments.

The man did not appear to be armed with any weapons, the family said. Police said they found personal property left behind by the burglar identifying him as Jones.

The police department in Matteson, Illinois, received notification at 10 a.m. Sunday that its license plate reader system had detected the stolen vehicle from the case in their jurisdiction, Maynard said. The vehicle was located and Jones, who was driving, was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was to be held in Illinois until arrangements are made to bring him back to Porter County.

He faces felony counts of burglary, criminal confinement, intimidation and auto theft, and misdemeanor theft, Maynard said.

