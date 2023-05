PORTAGE — A 52-year-old Portage man cheated the wrong woman out of $900 in what police say was a fraudulent contracting scheme that may have other victims.

Jose Arturo Gonzales was taken into custody at his home Thursday on felony counts of fraud and theft, records show.

The alleged scheme came to light in April when a 36-year-old Portage woman contacted police and reported she had hired American Fence Company to install a short fence in the rear of her property.

She agreed to a price, signed an agreement in September and gave a $900 deposit to Gonzales, who owns the business, according to the incident report.

When she went to city hall to obtain a permit, she learned American Fence Company had allowed its operating license to lapse, police said. She attempted to stop payment on the deposit check, but was told it had already been cashed.

Gonzales reportedly assured the woman he would renew his license and agreed to refund her deposit if he did not obtain the license by a certain date, the report says. The woman said Gonzales stopped responding to her repeated text messages at that point.

The woman told police she filed a small claims case against Gonzales in November and contacted police last month believing Gonzales had committed a criminal act as well.

The woman told police that while in court on the civil matter, she learned there were several others who had also been cheated by Gonzales.

Gonzales reportedly told police last month, "he did not want to go to jail for the money he had taken and how for the last few months he had been depressed and not been in a mental state to work."

Police said they confirmed he had taken the woman's money, yet did not do any work for her or others.

Gonzales was still at the Porter County jail Monday morning and his criminal case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

