Portage girl reveals alleged molestation in New Year's note: 'It was eating me up'

The girl reportedly said she was unsure how long it went on, but said, "It felt like forever."

She said it continued six more times before she confronted Pavlinac, and while he continued to try to molest her, he stopped each time she said no.

"She did not tell anyone at the time because she was scared and thought he would stop doing it now that she had confronted him," according to charging documents.

The child's mother said she caught Pavlinac rubbing the girl's leg while the child slept and he claimed to be helping relieve her of a cramp, police said. Another family member also caught Pavlinac touching the girl inappropriately and he again said he was helping her with a cramp, authorities said.

The abuse occurred over a period of eight to 12 months in Portage, the girl told police.

The girl revealed the abuse by writing a note, wrapping it up and handing it to her mother on Jan. 1 saying, "It was her New Year's resolution, and they needed to open it together."

The mother said she and her husband confronted Pavlinac after receiving the note and asked if there was any reason the girl would be mad at him, police said. Pavlinac said there wasn't, though he and the girl had grown apart.