Portage girl wakes to man outside her bedroom door threatening to rape her, police say

PORTAGE — A 42-year-old man was taken into custody after a young girl called police saying that she awoke to find him outside her bedroom door threatening to rape her, according to the incident report.

Portage police said they were called out at 5:38 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 5800 block of Carnation Avenue where they found the girl screaming for help from her bedroom window.

Police entered the home and found a man reluctant at first to identify himself, who later turned out to be Erik Gutierrez of Portage.

The girl's mother, who said she woke up to the police in her home, said she had told Gutierrez to leave earlier after he arrived with another family member following a concert the night before, according to the report. She said she went to bed thinking he was leaving soon.

The girl, who was crying, reportedly told police she was woke up to the sound of a man walking outside her bedroom door and threatening in a low voice to sexually assault her.

"(The girl) stated she feared for her safety and locked the door," police said.

The girl said she yelled to her mother for help and the man continued to talk to her. She began pounding on her door hoping to scare him away and possibly wake her mother, at which time she decided to call 911.

Gutierrez allegedly told an officer he had been a boxer for more than 20 years and would hurt the officer once he got the handcuffs off.

Gutierrez was taken to the Porter County jail and faces two felony counts of intimidation, including one to law enforcement.